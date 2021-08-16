Baptist Health South Florida Requiring COVID-19 Vaccination for Employees

Baptist Health South Florida is requiring the COVID-19 vaccination for all of its employees, medical staff and volunteers by Oct. 31.

"Through published scientific studies and through what we are witnessing in our own hospitals, we know that the COVID-19 are safe and extremely effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19. While breakthrough infections in those who are vaccinated happen, it is clear that vaccinated people have significantly better outcomes when infected with COVID-19," the clinic announced Monday through its social media.

"We owe it to everyone who is on the front lines to do all we can to fight, and stop, this virus - and we know vaccination is the best way to do that," the statement read.

Earlier this month, Jackson Health System required the COVID-19 vaccine for all workers — and any employee who doesn't get the shot will face restrictions.

"This new vaccine requirement for all Jackson employees may seem like a drastic measure but it's critically important in order for us to save lives," Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said. "This was not a decision that I made lightly."

As COVID-19 Cases Spike in South Florida, Here's What You Need to Know to Get Tested, Vaccinated