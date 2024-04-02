Police investigate barricaded subject inside vehicle on I-95. Traffic delays expected

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC6 that they are assisting the Broward Sheriff's Office in investigating a barricaded subject inside a vehicle on I-95 South near the exit to Miami Gardens Drive.

According to BSO, at around 11:52 p.m. on Monday deputies responded to an armed robbery near the 2700 block of South State Road 7 in West Park.

The victim, a woman, stated someone she knw had carjacked her at gunpoint, said BSO.

A BOLO, “Be on the Lookout,” was issued for the vehicle and subject. The vehicle was located leading to a pursuit in both Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

According to investigators, shortly before 3 a.m. the vehicle crashed along the off-ramp of I-95 SB at Miami Gardens Drive.

BSO confirmed that the subject is currently barricaded inside the vehicle and BSO and MDPD are on scene "working this active incident."

"Interstate 95 Southbound at Ives Dairy Road is shut down until further notice. Motorist are asked to seek alternate routes," said BSO.

MDPD also posted on their X account: “Due to police activity, the I-95 SB exit to Miami Gardens Drive is closed. Access to I-95 SB from Miami Gardens Drive is closed. Please take alternate routes.”

#TRAFFIC ALERT: 🚨 Due to police activity, the I-95 Southbound exit to Miami Gardens Drive is closed. Access to I-95 Southbound from Miami Gardens Drive is also closed. Please seek alternate routes pic.twitter.com/TfZ1bp3TnX — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 2, 2024

Traffic cameras captured the heavy traffic building on I-95.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.