Beaches Along Florida’s Treasure Coast Reopen

Many beaches along the Treasure Coast are reopening on Monday, just one month after cities were forced to close the area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Martin County, commissioners voted on Friday to reopen most beach access points with very little restrictions - unlike counties to the north.

Beach goers are allowed to sit, sunbathe and bring items like chairs, umbrellas, coolers and tents onto the sand.

However, social distancing guidelines are still being enforced at those beaches.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV, there are a few exceptions to the public beach access points reopening.

Hobe Sound Beach will stay closed due to the proximity to Palm Beach County, where beaches remain closed.

Beaches in Indian River and St. Lucie are open once again, but beach chair and umbrellas are being restricted.

Martin County commissioners are set to meet once again this upcoming Friday to evaluate their first phase of reopening.