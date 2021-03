Two people walking along the beach Tuesday morning in Fort Lauderdale discovered a man's body.

The beachgoers spotted the victim lying along the shoreline at 3600 Galt Ocean Drive.

Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue officials responded to the scene where the man was later pronounced dead.

Neither the victim's identity nor cause of death have been released, but police say no foul play is suspected.