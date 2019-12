What to Know According to Broward Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the 4900 block of North State Road 7 at around 2:40 p.m.

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Tamarac Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene when they arrived.

Traffic Homicide is currently investigating the incident.