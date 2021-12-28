Miami

‘Big Orange' Drop in Miami Canceled Due to COVID, Celebration to Continue

City commissioner Joe Carollo confirmed the drop - which is actually where the Orange in question rises up the side of the Intercontinental Hotel - will not take place

For the second straight year, the annual Big Orange Drop in downtown Miami to ring in the new year will not take place.

City commissioner Joe Carollo confirmed to NBC 6 that the drop - which is actually where the Orange in question rises up the side of the Intercontinental Hotel - will not take place after the staff behind the event tested positive for COVID-19.

“Because of them getting COVID they’re not going to be able to put it together. But like I said, we’re still are working to have it with lasers,” Carollo said.

Carollo added the event, including fireworks at midnight, would continue as planned and a virtual orange drop would take place.

The entire event was canceled in 2020, the first time in three decades Miami rang in the new year without the big orange.

