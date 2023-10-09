Billboard Latin Music Awards

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Blue Carpet Fashion

By Adriana Correa

It was an unforgettable night full of glitz and glamour in Miami!

Latin music artists, executives and celebrities gathered Thursday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables for the most prestigious award show honoring all of today’s hottest Latin musical artists.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards began with a glamorous arrival of the stars who walked the bright blue carpet wearing their best designer looks, here are a few of our best picks.

Photos: Billboard Latin Music Awards Blue Carpet

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Billboard Latin Music Awards
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us