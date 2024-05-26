BMW slams into business after crash with pickup truck in Oakland Park

A driver was detained for questioning on Sunday after crashing into a pickup truck and then slamming into a building in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash, involving a building, near the intersection of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Third Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to BSO.

The BMW reportedly veered off the road following the initial crash and then struck the business.

There were no injuries reported, but the BMW's driver was detained for questioning.