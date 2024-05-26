Oakland Park

BMW slams into business after crash with pickup truck in Oakland Park

The BMW reportedly veered off the road following the initial crash and then struck the business.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was detained for questioning on Sunday after crashing into a pickup truck and then slamming into a building in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash, involving a building, near the intersection of East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Third Avenue around 5:30 a.m., according to BSO.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The BMW reportedly veered off the road following the initial crash and then struck the business.

There were no injuries reported, but the BMW's driver was detained for questioning.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Oakland Park
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us