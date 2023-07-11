WATCH: Board to vote on new Broward Schools superintendent contract after ‘no-show' delay

Broward County School Board members are holding a meeting Tuesday to approve the contract of the incoming superintendent, days after they were supposed to sign off on the deal but were delayed.

Tuesday's special meeting is being held for the board to vote on the contract agreement with Dr. Peter Licata.

The vote had been scheduled for June 29 but board members couldn't proceed after they failed to secure a quorum.

The rules state that five board members must be physically present for a meeting to proceed, but only three were there, leading to a "no-show" delay.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Licata will be taking over the nation’s sixth largest school district.