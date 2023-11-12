Bal Harbour

Boat capsizes in Haulover Inlet, passengers rescued by good samaritans 

Video from Only in Dade shows how a few strangers came to the help of a few boaters in need. 

Passengers from a small boat needed rescue after their ship capsized in the middle of the Haulover Inlet near Bal Harbour. 

Video from Only in Dade shows how strangers passing by were able to help the passengers to safety and have their boat towed back to shore. 

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue the incident happened shortly before 8:00 AM on Saturday morning, and required the assistance of a tow boat, the U.S. Coast Guard and a fire boat, which was later cancelled. 

Fire Rescue officials did confirm that no injuries were reported to them and no one needed to be taken to a hospital. 

According to Only in Dade’s caption on Instagram, three people jumped into the water without life jackets. 

