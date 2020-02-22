Monroe County

One Dead, One Injured in Boat Crash in Florida Keys

A Pennsylvania man out fishing with another man in the Florida Keys died when a boat on auto-pilot ran into their anchored vessel, authorities said Saturday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release that the other man who operated the anchored fishing boat sustained minor injuries in the crash Friday afternoon near Big Pine Key - northeast of Key West.

The agency said a boat carrying two men from New York was traveling west on auto-pilot when it ran into the fishing boat.

The man who died was identified as Robert Strickler, 83, of York, Pennsylvania. The operator of the fishing boat also was from New York.

The crash happened during daylight, authorities said. But the speed at which the boat traveled was not clear. The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not discussed any possible charges.

