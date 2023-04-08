Florida

Bobcat, Alligator Caught on Camera Crossing Road in Polk County

Video shot by Cathy Terry and posted on social media showed the animals going from one place to another on a road last month.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Why did the alligator and the bobcat cross the road? No, this isn't the beginning of a joke because it really took place in central Florida.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports video shot by Cathy Terry and posted on social media showed the animals going from one place to another on a road in Polk County last month.

Terry called the incident "another Polk County traffic jam" and said it was a once in a lifetime moment.

This article tagged under:

FloridaPolk County
