Body Cam Video Shows Officer Saving Families From House Fire

For many first responders, there is rarely time to think when an incident takes place and no time to think of the potential dangers – for one Miami-Dade Police officer, that time of jumping in and acting likely saved the life of a family living near a potentially serious fire taking place.

Police body cam video released showed the scene early Tuesday morning outside a home in Westchester, where officer Roland Garcia spotted the fire inside a shed and alerted the family in a nearby home just before 4 a.m.

“That night, I was sleeping and I heard they were knocking on all the windows shouting to get out quickly,” said Mayra Menendez, who was one of those that got out safely. “He was the one that got me out and thanks to him I’m here talking to you.”

Menendez said it sounded like the flames came from outside her window.

“The flames were really big and there was a lot of smoke,” she said through a translator. “It sounded like things were exploding.”

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control with no one being hurt – thanks to the act of selflessness from an officer who acted with impartiality, consideration, and compassion.

“I want to tell police that I’m very grateful,” Menendez said. “I don’t even know the officer’s name, but the name isn’t as important as how great of a human being he is.”