Body camera video shows bloodied man being Tased by deputies after Florida Keys crash

Newly released body camera footage shows deputies using a Taser multiple times on a man who they said became aggressive after a crash in the Florida Keys last year.

The crash happened back on July 3, 2022, on Tavernier when a white Toyota pickup truck with four people inside slammed into a concrete pole.

According to incident reports from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Jordan Rivero, who was 19 at the time and was in the back seat, was injured and trapped inside the truck when deputies and paramedics arrived.

As fire rescue and deputies worked to free him, Rivero became "non compliant" and climbed out of a broken window after being told not to do so, the reports said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rivero then became combative and started yelling and screaming as he refused to remain sitting on the ground, the reports said.

"Rivero was apparently confused and began to become aggressive and uncooperative. He was asked to sit on the ground and I could see blood coming from his nose and left ear," a deputy noted in the reports. "It was clear that Rivero was panicked and not making rational decisions."

As the body camera footage obtained by NBC6 showed, the bloodied Rivero was able to get to his feet, and started pushing and pulling away from deputies, then punched one of them in the face with a closed fist, the reports said.

One deputy deployed a Taser, but it didn't work, so they reloaded the Taser and deployed a second time "which successfully made his muscles contract through out his body and caused him to drop to the ground," the reports said.

"Jordan continued to actively resist, and required several more taser cycles to gain compliance and control," the reports said. "He was placed in handcuffs, to which he continued to actively resist, and fight deputies on scene."

Rivero was eventually put in an ambulance and taken to a hospital, where he became aggressive toward staff until he was sedated, the reports said.

A lawsuit was filed last month by Rivero against the sheriff's office, Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay and the deputies involved, claiming excessive force.

"Mr. Rivero was only 19 years old when the officials of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, acting under color of state law, violated his constitutional rights by the unnecessary and unlawful use of excessive force to tase Mr. Rivero after he had clearly and visibly been the victim of a terrible car collision and suffered a traumatic head injury," the suit claims.

The lawsuit said Rivero, from Lantana, was on a fishing trip with three friends and had fallen asleep in the truck before the crash happened.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said they don't comment on pending legal matters.