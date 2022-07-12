Miami-Dade County

Body Discovered Inside Car Found Submerged in SW Miami-Dade Canal

The discovery was made in the 19200 block of Southwest 197th Avenue

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a vehicle that was found submerged in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made in the 19200 block of Southwest 197th Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle completely underwater, with the body covered by a yellow tarp on the canal bank.

Miami-Dade Police haven't given details on the incident.

No other information was immediately known.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade police
