Body Discovered Inside Car Found Submerged in SW Miami-Dade Canal

Police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a vehicle that was found submerged in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The discovery was made in the 19200 block of Southwest 197th Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed the vehicle completely underwater, with the body covered by a yellow tarp on the canal bank.

Miami-Dade Police haven't given details on the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.