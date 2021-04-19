Miami-Dade County

Body Found After Trailer Fire Extinguished in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the fire just after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Northwest 98th Street

NBC 6

Detectives are investigating after human remains were found inside a burning trailer in northwest Miami-Dade Monday morning.

Footage from the scene showed the trailer completely gutted by the fire with firefighters sifting through the rubble.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that human remains were found at the scene, and said homicide and arson investigators were responding.

Police haven't been able to identify the remains yet, officials said.

Officials said they don't know if foul play is suspected but there is an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
