Body Found Buried in North Lauderdale Man's Backyard: BSO

A North Lauderdale man was arrested on a murder charge after detectives found a body buried in his backyard, deputies said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Simon Hand's home in the 1800 block of Southwest 64th Terrace after investigators found the victim was last seen in his company.

Detectives found the body, and found that Hand, 23, had shot the victim to death, according to BSO. They also found firearms inside the home.

Hand was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

He remains in Broward's Main Jail without bond.