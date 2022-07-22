Broward County

Body Found Buried in North Lauderdale Man's Backyard: BSO

Simon Hand was charged with one count of first-degree murder

By NBC 6

85832629
Getty Images

A North Lauderdale man was arrested on a murder charge after detectives found a body buried in his backyard, deputies said.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and homicide detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Simon Hand's home in the 1800 block of Southwest 64th Terrace after investigators found the victim was last seen in his company.

Detectives found the body, and found that Hand, 23, had shot the victim to death, according to BSO. They also found firearms inside the home.

Hand was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. 

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He remains in Broward's Main Jail without bond.

BSO
Simon Hand

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBSONorth Lauderdale
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us