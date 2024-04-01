Body found inside submerged car in Parkland canal

Divers found a body inside a submerged car that reportedly crashed into a Parkland canal on Monday.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue and Broward's Sheriff's deputies initially responded to the scene following reports of a vehicle in the canal around 11 a.m.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue says there was a crash near the area that caused the car to go into the canal near NW 78th Place.

The BSO Dive Team also responded and discovered a person's body inside that submerged car.

What led up to the crash and the victim's identity remain under investigation.

This a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.