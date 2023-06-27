Body of BSO deputy found along Pompano Beach

The body of a Broward Sheriff's deputy was discovered early Tuesday along Pompano Beach, officials said.

BSO investigators said the body was found after 4 a.m. near the jetties around Bay Drive just south of the Hillsborough Inlet and that it appeared that he died by suicide.

The deputy has been with BSO for four years and was off-duty at the time of his death, according to BSO. His identity was not released. Multiple sources told NBC6 that the person who died was a deputy with the Oakland Park district.

“As you can possibly imagine, this is a difficult day for our agency as we try to help each other through the sudden loss of one of our deputies," BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said in a statement. "Our immediate concern is for his family and co-workers, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to process this tragedy."

BSO also confirmed the deputy was under investigation by a local law enforcement agency for an off-duty-related incident. No other specific details were given.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.