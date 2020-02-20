Body of Missing Coral Springs Woman Found Buried at Home in Mississippi

Police have identified a woman killed and buried in the backyard of a Mississippi home last week as being from South Florida.

Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say 29-year-old Sarah Willard of Coral Springs was last seen in South Florida last October, when she met 54-year-old Phillip York online.

Evidence led several agencies, including the FBI, to York’s home in the city of St. Martin – where her body was found buried. An autopsy was performed this week and the results are pending.

York remains behind bars facing charges including murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having previous served behind bars for the stabbing of a Virginia woman.