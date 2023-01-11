Body of Missing Girl With Autism Found in Water Behind Townhouse: Police

The body of a missing 6-year-old girl from West Palm Beach who had autism and was non-verbal was found Tuesday night in a body of water behind an apartment complex.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the body of Aleenah Fenelus hours after she was last seen around 7 p.m. in the water behind the complex located in the 3600 block of Timberline Drive.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies used a search and rescue team and a helicopter to find the body, which was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"It was bath time," Fenelus' mother, Farah, told the station on Tuesday night. "I went to get her PJs. By the time I put her PJs on the bed, she vanished. I looked all over the house. She wasn't there. So I checked the back and I noticed she pushed the door open and left the house."

Fenelus said her daughter had never done that before. Investigators did not say if any charges would be filed.