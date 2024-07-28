1 dead, van found in canal in Deerfield Beach

An investigation is underway in Deerfield Beach after a person was found dead and a van was found inside of a canal along I-95 and Hillsboro Blvd.

Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol and the Broward Sheriffs office could be seen investigation early Sunday morning, taking pictures of the scene and placing a yellow tarp over a person's body.

BSO Fire said one person is dead, and that FHP is investigating.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

A white van could be seen partially subemerged in the canal with major front end damage and both the front windshield and side windows broken in.

Its unclear if the person who was found dead was the driver of the white van. NBC6 is still waiting to learn the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.