Bodycam Shows Rockets' Sterling Brown Covered in Blood After Miami Strip Club Assault

Newly released police bodycam video shows the moments after Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown was attacked outside of a Miami strip club.

The Rockets were in Miami to play the Heat when the incident occurred April 19.

In the bodycam footage, obtained Wednesday, officers approach Brown, who was pressing a bloodied shirt against his head. He tells police he didn't want to talk to them and only wanted an ambulance.

"How old are you?" the officer in the video asks.

"I just need an ambulance to pull up," Brown says.

The officer tells Brown, "I don't care who you are, if you have a warrant. I'm trying to help," and Brown finally responds to his question, "I'm 26."

Eventually, Brown identified himself. Police later learned he was an NBA player.

In the footage, an officer asks, "Buddy, do you know how you got hit?"

Brown says that he doesn't know. "They slugged me, but I don't know what they hit me with though," he says.

According to an incident report, Miami-Dade police responded to an anonymous call about a fight in the parking lot of Booby Trap on the River around 7 a.m. and found Brown with multiple lacerations.

Brown was with another man and the report says both men “became belligerent and refused to cooperate."

Back in 2018, Brown sued officials in Milwaukee after getting taken to the ground, shocked with a Taser and arrested during an encounter surrounding a parking violation with police, contending in that lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is Black.

Brown and the city later agreed on a settlement.