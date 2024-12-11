Bodycam video shows extent of tornado destruction in Palm Beach County

New bodycam video shows the widespread destruction of a tornado outbreak that ripped through Palm Beach County with the winds of Hurricane Milton.

It took only a matter of minutes on Oct. 9 for violent weather to uproot homes and lives.

In the immediate aftermath, video shows a car flattened on its side, live wires were littered all around the ground. And several calls to 911 also report what residents saw.

In one case, a 911 operator tells a caller that they've received multiple calls about the tornado. Then she asks if anyone is injured, and a man replies: "No, but I see houses damaged and cars flipped."

In another call, a woman says: "There's a car in a tree in the park on the corner... I don't know if anyone's in that car, it's pretty cracked up. I couldn't get to it because of the powerlines and the damage."

The images show deputies pushing on through shredded trees and debris, capturing the efforts of law enforcement to protect and serve anyone in the storm’s path.

The cameras also caught authorities tending to an injured man with a large cut on his head.

Despite the damage, no deaths were reported as a result of the storm.