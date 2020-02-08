Boil Water Notice Issued After Water Main Break Near Fort Lauderdale Neighborhoods

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a portion of Fort Lauderdale as crews work on repairing a water main break in the area, city officials say.

According to the City of Fort Lauderdale, the notice has been issued for the surrounding area:

-North fork of the New River (north)

-Davie Boulevard (south)

-Tarpon River up to and including S.W. 7 Street and the south fork of the New River (east)

-S.W. 15 Avenue (west)

Crews will be making emergency repairs to a submerged 16-inch water main in the south fork of the New River, officials say.

Once the water main is repaired, the boil water notice will remain in effect for two consecutive days.

Officials ask residents in the area to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth and washing dishes.