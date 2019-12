The all clear was given after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported suspicious device at a hangar inside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday morning.

BSO officials confirmed to NBC 6 that they received a call shortly after 7 a.m. of a device being found at the Embraer hangar at the airport.

Bomb squad units were called to the scene, and officials said the suspicious device was determined to be not dangerous.

The all clear was given around 10 a.m.