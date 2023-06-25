Border Patrol investigating possible migrant landing in Miami Beach

Border Patrol agents are investigating a possible migrant landing Sunday in Miami Beach after a vessel was found on shore.
Miami Beach Police said they received calls about the vessel, which was found between 37th and 39th Street and Collins Avenue.
No one was on board the vessel when police arrived.
MBPD said they received information the boat was stolen out of Bimini and they contacted Border Patrol to conduct an investigation.
