Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Brother, 10, Threw Knife at Him in Lauderhill

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after his 10-year-old brother threw a knife at him at a home in Lauderhill Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at at a home in the 1100 block of North State Road 7.

Lauderhill Police officials said the siblings had been involved in some sort of altercation when the older brother threw the knife at the younger brother.

The 8-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

Officials said the boys' mother was home at the time and called police, and was cooperating with investigators.

The Department of Children and Families has also been notified, police said.