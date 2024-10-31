West Little River

Boy rushed to hospital after shooting self with flare gun in West Little River

It happened on NW 103rd Street and NW 32nd Place, police said.

A boy under the age of five was rushed to the hospital after he shot himself with a flare gun in West Little River on Thursday, Miami-Dade Police said.

The child somehow got hold of a flare gun while work was being done on a boat that appeared to be parked in the backyard of a residence on Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 32nd Place, police said.

It was not immediately clear what kind of work was being done, and if the child was being supervised.

The boy was flown to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Chopper6 caught that rescue helicopter in flight, along with images of an ambulance and first responders outside of the home.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

