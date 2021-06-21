Boy Scouts Find Human Remains Under Florida Building: Police

Some Boy Scouts who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida's Panhandle, police said.

The medical examiner's office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation, the statement said.

No additional details were immediately available.