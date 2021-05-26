Breeze Remains Wednesday in South Florida Ahead of Temperatures Slowly Rising

If you've been enjoying the breezier conditions across South Florida to start the work week, you might not enjoy a forecast for the rest of the work week that sees the breeze go away and be replaced by a slow rise in temperatures.

That stubborn east breeze spread a shower or two across South Florida early Wednesday with almost no rain to speak of by the second half of the day.

The breeze will keep the rip current risk set to high for yet another day.

Winds will dip slightly and turn more southerly over the next couple of days. This will bring upper 80s and more humidity by the end of the week.

Memorial Day weekend looks to be quite typical for us. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with more humidity. We may see a few storms but we aren't expecting rain chances to be much above 20%.