Breezy, Comfortable Temperatures Ahead as South Florida Kicks Off New Workweek

Residents in South Florida will get a slight reprieve from warmer temperatures this week as a comfortable breeze sets in.

Our breezy, low humidity pattern continues Monday with a brief shower or two possible for the Keys.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-70s with afternoon numbers struggling to get out of the mid-80s. The only downside to this pattern is for the boaters and beachgoers. Higher than normal seas and a high risk of rip currents will be with us...likely all week long.

We will see rain chances and humidity slowly rise this week with the best chances for rain coming Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances then take a slow dive by the weekend.

Highs will remain at or slightly below average every single day of the extended forecast. winds look to remain strong with some possible improvement by the weekend.

