Breezy Easter Sunday Across South Florida Before Drier Work Week

In time for the Easter bunny's arrival, South Florida will be dealing with breezy conditions and a slight chance of a rain shower during those egg hunts Sunday.

The breezy, but comfortable weather continues Sunday afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Expect more clouds and a few sprinkles in the morning followed by more sun in the afternoon.

It’s not quite as windy as Saturday, but there could still be gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour to the northeast.

For that reason, we continue with a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach and marine dangers have been downgraded from Small Craft Advisory to Small Craft Caution.