Breezy, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead As Pending Cold Front Brings Rain to South Florida Sunday

If you are trying to head out to the beach this weekend, go today rather than Sunday.

One final perfect day of weather will cap off this incredibly stretch of weather that we’ve enjoyed for all of April, and then, some much needed rain on Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny skies today. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s and a gusty southerly wind. There is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at the beach all weekend long.

Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower in the morning, but don’t expect the serious rain to start bubbling up until after 2 p.m. Periods of heavy rain are expected late Sunday afternoon into the evening with another round of heavy rain Monday morning before we start to dry out in the afternoon.

