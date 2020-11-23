Brightline Announces Plan Connecting Miami to Walt Disney World Stop

Residents of South Florida looking for a way to take the family to Walt Disney World may soon have another route that doesn't involve filling up the car and hopping on Florida's Turnpike.

The high speed rail announced Monday it has reached an agreement to build a stop at Disney Springs, an entertainment and dining area of the resort.

“Our mission has always been to connect our guests to the people and places that matter, and Walt Disney World Resort is a tremendous example of this," said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline.

Brightline currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach with plans for future stops at Port Miami, Aventura, Boca Raton and Orlando International Airport.

“We’re excited to work with Brightline as they pursue the potential development of a train station at Walt Disney World Resort, a project that would support our local economy and offer a bold, forward-looking transportation solution for our community and guests,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort.

Brightline suspended operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to complete its expansion into Orlando in 2022 with eventual plans to build a railway into Tampa.