Brightline, BSO Battle Mental Illness

Brightline is teaming up with the Broward Sheriff's Office and a handful of other organizations to combat the local mental health epidemic amid a numer of railway suicide incidents in recent years.

The latest safety campaign kicked off Tuesday in Oakland Park, where free haircuts were offered to anyone who signed a rail safety pledge as part of the slogan "Look good. Feel Good Do Good." The haircuts were done inside an outfitted RV called "Buzz Box."

"Basic services like these can be the difference between getting a job and getting back on our feet," Brightline's Ben Porritt said.

BSO officials say 10 people have died by suicide involving a railway since 2017. Porritt said "Buzz Box" promotes conversation within the community and serves two purposes, to raise awareness about train safety and mental health issues.

"Unfortunately we still see incidents along the Brightline-FEC corridor. And many of those incidents could be avoided," Porritt said.

"We want everyone here in our community to know that if you're feeling stressed, overwhelmed, you can get help. It's free, it's 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Lifeline 211's Billie Morgan.