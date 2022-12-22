Broward Extends Cold Weather Emergency as Temperatures Expected to Dip

Broward County officials have extended a cold weather emergency through Christmas evening as temperatures are expected to dip for the weekend.

The cold weather advisory will now be in effect for a third night, lasting Dec. 23 to Dec. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Meteorologists expect temperatures overnight on Friday and Saturday to be in the low 40s throughout Broward.

Anyone without shelter is encouraged to go to the following locations this weekend:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Salvation Army - 1445 West Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

HOPE South Florida - 1100 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

"Homelessness is a community problem that requires a collective community response driven through collaboration," said Broward County Human Services Department Director Tara Williams.

Broward County's Homeless Initiative Partnership (HIP) and its partners are distributing blankets and cold weather gear to those experiencing homelessness to provide warmth when the temperatures drop.

BSO’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined forces with the Multi-Agency Homeless Taskforce, local law enforcement agencies and a host of other community partners to collect and distribute blankets and gloves to those in need for the upcoming cold front. #staywarm pic.twitter.com/saZxsvCdTM — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) December 23, 2022

"We highly value our partnership with BSO and our network of committed, compassionate homeless services providers in a coordinated and strategic effort to make sure on the coldest nights of the year, no lives are lost among the many — too many — individuals experiencing street homelessness in Broward County," said Williams.