holiday travel

Flight Delays, Cancellations at South Florida Airports as Winter Storm Sweeps the Nation

Officials at Miami International Airport are expecting record breaking numbers when it comes to travelers this holiday season, with around 2.5 million people expected to pass through the airport

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

While the weather outside South Florida airports may not be as frightful as in other parts of the country, there still is the chaos of flight delays and cancellations as a result.

Long lines of cars and crowds continued Friday at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Officials at MIA are expecting record breaking numbers when it comes to travelers this holiday season, with around 2.5 million people expected to pass through the airport.

More than 1,250 flights scheduled for Friday have been canceled in Midwestern or East Coast states amid a major winter, according to a flight-tracking site.

Some airports have already been battered by the storm, such as Chicago, and flights in other parts of the country have been canceled ahead of the anticipated cold temperatures and high winds.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Over 200 million people or 60% of the population are under some form of weather warning or advisory from a “historic winter storm,” forecasters said according to NBC News.

“Winter weather hazards will stretch from border to border across the central and eastern U.S. and from coast to coast from the east coast to the Pacific Northwest,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin.

At Denver International Airport, de-icing was needed with a wind chill of minus 17 degrees.

Local

Broward County 7 hours ago

Broward Issues Cold Weather Emergency as Temperatures Expected to Dip

U.S. Postal Service 12 hours ago

USPS Letter Carrier Works Around the Clock During Holiday Delivery Rush

"We have teams out in the airport right now handing out blankets and pillows,” spokesperson Stephanie Figueroa said.

Going into the holiday weekend, it added that the storm will have “increasingly widespread impacts to travel,” along with the “potential for power outages.”

A swath of the South and the Southeast, including Georgia and the Carolinas, will be under wind chill advisories starting Friday.

This article tagged under:

holiday travelMiami International Airportfort lauderdale hollywood international airport
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us