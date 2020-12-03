Broward Extends Deadline for Small Businesses to Apply for CARES Act Grants

Broward County residents and small business owners needing assistance due to the pandemic will get some extra time to file for grant money under the CARES Act.

The county Thursday announced an extension to apply with the new deadline being December 9th at midnight.

The program will award grants of $5,000, $10,000 and $15,000 to be used for cost incurred due to the pandemic and is designed for both small businesses and non-profit groups. Home based businesses are also eligible for grant money.

A total of $35 million from the funds allocated to Broward have been earmarked for the grant program.

For a complete list of qualifications and to apply, click on this link.