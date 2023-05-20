Florida

Broward Murder Suspect Killed During Shooting With Officers Near Jacksonville

The incident took place in Clay County when deputies received a call from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

By NBC6

WTLV-TV

A man who was reportedly wanted as part of a murder investigation in Broward County was killed Friday during an officer-involved shooting near Jacksonville.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports the incident took place in Clay County when deputies received a call from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the Broward Sheriff's Office contacted them a week ago in regard to a murder investigation. A search warrant was obtained and two firearms were located. BSO then issued an arrest warrant for a man believed to be connected to the murder investigation.

Deputies found the man inside a vehicle in Orange Park, blocking the vehicle in while the man reportedly said "I'm not getting out you're going to have to kill me."

The man, who was not identified, reportedly pulled out a gun and deputies opened fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An officer is not required to let someone shoot at them before they use deadly force that has never been okay and it’s not okay in this situation. So, they [the two officers] did what they did they followed the law and it ended up like it did," JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters said. 

