Broward Schools Sending Staff, Equipment to Areas Impacted by Hurricane Ian

Staff members from Broward County Public Schools will travel across the state Thursday to help a school district impacted by the devastation from Hurricane Ian.

20 employees and 13 work vehicles with tools and equipment from the district’s Physical Plant Operations Division will travel to Lee County to repair damages from the Category 4 storm that made landfall September 28.

The devastation from Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms.

As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t say for sure when they’ll reopen. Some schools are without power and still assessing the damage, as well as the impact on staff members who may have lost homes or can't return to work.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Florida, 68 of 75 school districts are open for in-person instruction, and two more districts are expected to reopen this week, the state Department of Education said Tuesday.