Broward Sheriff's Detention Deputy Charged With Striking Inmate

A Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy is facing charges after officials say he repeatedly hit an inmate.

Delroy Rose, 56, was charged with misdemeanor battery in the October 2020 incident, Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor announced Thursday.

The alleged incident happened at an infirmary unit at the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach.

Rose is accused of using a flashlight to repeatedly strike the 24-year-old inmate's hands and fingers while trying to close a cell door flap, Pryor said.

Rose is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks. If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail, Pryor said.

