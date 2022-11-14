Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright Fired From School Board: Report

Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright was voted out of the Broward County School Board Monday night.

The Sun Sentinel reported she was fired with a 5-4 vote after a surprise motion by Daniel Foganholi, one of the several school board members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In mid-October, school board chair Torey Alston — who was also appointed by the governor — tore into Cartwright's job performance, saying she had a "lack of vision," "questionable judgment" and "failure of leadership."

Just three weeks ago, the board gave Cartwright 90 days to address any concerns after an hours-long special meeting debating her future with the board.

Her firing comes before five DeSantis-appointed board members leave the job next week to be replaced by elected members.

Cartwright was hired as interim superintendent in July 2021 and was named permanent superintendent in February.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.