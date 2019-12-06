Brrr! Florida’s First Snow Park Opening in 2020

Do you want to build a snowman in Florida? Well, soon you’ll be able to.

A one-of-a-kind alpine snow park -- with real snow -- is coming to the Sunshine State.

Featuring a massive snow tubing hill, Alpine Village and a 10,000 square foot snow play dome, Snowcat Ridge is set to open in Dade City in November 2020.

“Snowcat Ridge will be unlike anything anyone else has seen before in the Sunshine State and we are incredibly excited to unveil our vision for the new alpine snow park today,” the park’s CEO Benjamin Nagengast said in a statement.

According to a press release, the snow tubing hill will be 60 feet tall and 400 feet long, with a magic carpet lift that will carry riders to the top of the ride before they slide down the snow-covered slope.

Guests will be able to play with real snow inside the park’s massive snow dome, which also features a smaller snow hill for children to slide down.

In the evenings, a magical light show will also illuminate the snowy slope and dome.

“The new alpine snow park will be unique in all regards and our team is thrilled to be launching in November 2020,” said Snowcat Ridge Creative Director Mark Bremer.