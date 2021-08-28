BSO Deputies Find Missing 10-Year-Old Girl from Dania Beach

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit has located a 10-year-old girl that was missing from Dania Beach.

BSO deputies found Leah Jones at a friend’s house in Hollywood this afternoon. She is in good condition, and is being reunited with her family.

On Friday, Aug. 27 a missing persons alert was issued after Jones was last seen at around 4:45 p.m. near the 4300 block of Southwest 52nd Court in Dania Beach.

New surveillance video showedJones wearing a light colored shirt and shorts, not a red striped shirt and blue jeans as previously reported.