BSO Identifies Girls Who Died in Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Crash

Authorities have identified two young girls who died after a driver plowed into them and fled the scene in Wilton Manors, also injuring four other children.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon outside an apartment building near Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The Wilton Manors Police Department, BSO deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fire Rescue responded at around 2:48 p.m. after a male driver in a 2009 Honda Accord sedan drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, striking six children, BSO said.

The driver of the Honda was traveling southbound on Powerline Road and failed to allow a Broward County transit bus to merge into a right-thru lane, BSO said. The Honda driver passed the bus, almost striking the driver’s side as it cut in front of the bus.

After the Honda struck the children, the driver accelerated and drove off southbound. BSO announced Tuesday they found the vehicle in Wilton Manors.

Draya Fleming, 9; Laziyah Stokes, 9; Johnathan Carter, 10; and Audre Fleming, 2; were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured."

“This is truly a horrific event and especially so close to the holidays. I can’t imagine what these families are going through," Gollan said. "My thoughts and prayers are with them."

Residents said the children were in the parking lot waiting to be picked up. Harriet Lewis, who lives nearby the crash scene, said she ran downstairs and saw the victims lying on the street.

"I was just holding her hand and letting her know just hear my voice, don't go, don't go to sleep," Lewis told NBC 6. "Just hear my voice."

"Our Island City is heartbroken, and our police department stands with you as we support these families in this time of need," Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said in a statement.

Residents in the neighborhood just east of I-95 and south of Oakland Park expressed anger and frustration at the horrific event, and that many drivers pay little attention to the speed limit.

Authorities said they hope to find a resident whose video system captured footage of the car that ran into the kids.

“If you have a Ring camera on your house, please take a look at it and call Crimestoppers,” BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said.

Anyone with more information can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

"It's just sad," Lewis said. "But he's out there ... It's awful."