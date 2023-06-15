BSO investigating after baby found dead in Lauderdale Lakes mobile home

Detectives were investigating after a baby was found dead Thursday at a Lauderdale Lakes mobile home.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Carefree Cove mobile home park near Northwest 35th Court at around 8 a.m. to respond to a medical call.

Authorities confirmed a baby passed away but did not release any details on a cause. No foul play was suspected and an autopsy was pending.

Broward Sheriff’s Office confirms a baby has passed away, no foul play is suspected pending an autopsy. @nbc6 — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) June 15, 2023

The baby's identity wasn't released. Neighbors said the child was a boy, about 5-6 months old. He may have been found unresponsive while co-sleeping with an adult in the home.

Further details were not available.