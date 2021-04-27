BSO Investigating Bomb Threats Called in For Lauderdale Lakes Schools

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating bomb threats called in for two Lauderdale Lakes schools Tuesday morning.

BSO officials said a tip was called into their Crime Stoppers line regarding the threats at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson High School.

Deputies responded to both campuses and secured the area around them. Neither campus was evacuated.

BSO's Threat Assessment Unit is on each campus to help with the investigation.

