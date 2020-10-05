BSO Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Tamarac Gas Station

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting near a gas station in Tamarac Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the shooting at a Speedway gas station at 2401 West Commercial Boulevard around 12:45 p.m.

One person was killed, but officials haven't released any other information, including the victim's identity.

Footage showed a man in handcuffs at the scene, with a yellow tarp covering the victim's body inside a grey Mercedes.

BSO crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.