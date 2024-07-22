Building struck by lightning in Pembroke Pines: Police

A building was struck by lightning in Pembroke Pines on Monday as strong storms moved through South Florida.

Pembroke Pines Police said the building was struck in the area of Flamingo Road and Taft Street.

The police department posted a photo of the aftermath on social media, which appeared to show some damage on the building.

We have seen significant lightning activity in the area recently, including a strike which hit a building today at Flamingo Road & Taft Street. Where possible stay indoors during a thunderstorm and avoid bodies of water, metal objects, and tall outdoor structures (poles, trees). pic.twitter.com/Q17ezoPZzI — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 22, 2024

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Remember - if the time between a lightning flash & thunderclap is less than 30 seconds, you may be in the 'strike zone,'" the department's post read. "Where possible, stay indoors during a thunderstorm, avoid bodies of water, keep away from metal objects, and avoid standing near tall outdoor structures (poles, trees, etc)."

A wave of heavy rain and storms moved through South Florida on Monday, triggering a flash flood warning for parts of Broward that expired in the afternoon.