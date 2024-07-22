Pembroke Pines

Building struck by lightning in Pembroke Pines: Police

Pembroke Pines Police said the building was struck in the area of Flamingo Road and Taft Street

A building was struck by lightning in Pembroke Pines on Monday as strong storms moved through South Florida.

Pembroke Pines Police said the building was struck in the area of Flamingo Road and Taft Street.

The police department posted a photo of the aftermath on social media, which appeared to show some damage on the building.

"Remember - if the time between a lightning flash & thunderclap is less than 30 seconds, you may be in the 'strike zone,'" the department's post read. "Where possible, stay indoors during a thunderstorm, avoid bodies of water, keep away from metal objects, and avoid standing near tall outdoor structures (poles, trees, etc)."

A wave of heavy rain and storms moved through South Florida on Monday, triggering a flash flood warning for parts of Broward that expired in the afternoon.

